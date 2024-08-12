Harford County Public Library to host its 20th Annual Gala Oct. 26

Harford County Public Library will host its 20th Annual Gala, Cirque de Magie, on Saturday, October 26, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Abingdon Library. Tickets go on sale September 3. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Abingdon, Md., August 12, 2024 — Harford County Public Library will host its 20th Annual Gala, Cirque de Magie, on Saturday, October 26, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

The gala’s theme, Cirque de Magie, will transport guests to the elegant, provocative setting of Erin Morgenstern’s Victorian masterpiece, “The Night Circus.” Guests will lose themselves in a night where magic knows no bounds, and every corner holds a new and wonderous surprise including magicians and fortune tellers, live and silent auctions, food by Evolved Catering and Events, music by The Klassix, a jewelry raffle courtesy of Saxon’s Diamond Centers and more.

“This year’s 20th annual gala will be an unforgettable evening, meticulously crafted to astound and enchant our honored guests. The real magic of the night is the community’s spirit and support for Library initiatives that transform lives. Our Libraries are the cornerstones of our community, empowering individuals, businesses and families across Harford County. The community’s support and sponsorship are deeply appreciated and ensure the Library will continue to illuminate minds and ignite imagination for generations to come,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

Sponsorships are available now at https://hcplonline.org/gala.php. Early-bird tickets go on sale September 3 ($175 per person); general tickets go on sale September 4 ($200 per person). Tickets may be purchased by visiting https://hcplonline.org/gala.php. For more information, contact Amber C. Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement at Harford County Public Library, at 410-273-5601 x6513 or visit https://hcplonline.org/gala.php.

The annual gala is the Library’s largest fundraiser and critical to efforts to provide resources, services and programs–including early literacy, STEM resources, Internet, information access and much more–to its customers in Harford County. Contributions from the gala empower the community and impact the lives of every resident.

Presenting Sponsors of the 20th Annual Gala are Saxons Diamond Centers and Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland.

Headlining Sponsors are The Bradley Foundation – on behalf of Dr. William Allen, The Highlands School, UR Washed Power Washing LLC and University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

Premier Sponsors include Harford Mutual Insurance Group, Harford County Trash Services, Thompson’s Moving Inc., The Manor Group at Morgan Stanley, Nature’s Care and Wellness, Acer Exhibits & Events, Keene Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Tar Heel Construction Group LLC, APGFCU – Business Banking, Comcast, ThinkBig Networks, Evolved Catering and Events, Broom’s Bloom Dairy, Full Circle Boards, Freedom Federal Credit Union, The Grazing Room at Boards by Dana, Julia Chang, US Taekwondo Academy and Market Street Brewery.

Supporting Sponsors are NVS Salon & Spa, Julie French, Harford Community College, Campion Insurance, Inc., The Rockfield Foundation, Brown Advisory, Coffee Coffee, Vagabond Sandwich Company, Maryland Brew Tours, Immediate Studios and Skylight Creative Ideas, Inc.

Contributing Sponsors include Bumblejunk, Hazelwood Rentals, Kristy Breslin, Derek Hopkins, Ed Remsburg, Wendy Meadows, The John Carroll School, Jarrettsville Federal Savings and Loan Association, Town of Bel Air, Tim and Nicole Funk, Sharon and Brian Lipford, Steve and Terry Troy, Heather and Thomas Bezanson and AstroJump.

Harford County Public Library Foundation raises funding and awareness to support the Library’s services, resources, capital improvements and access to information anytime, anywhere, for all people living and working in Harford County. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. All donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi and attending classes and events. In 2023 Harford County Public Library received Graphic Design USA’s American Inhouse Design Award™ for graphic excellence, the third time in five years. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.