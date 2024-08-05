Harford County Public Library welcomes ‘See You Later, Alligator’ author Lana Button on Aug. 28

Lana Button, author of “See You Later, Alligator!,” is to appear at two Harford County Public Library events August 28. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Welcomes ‘See You Later, Alligator’ Author Lana Button

August 28 events at Abingdon and Havre de Grace libraries feature presentation, book reading, craft time and more

Abingdon, Md., August 5, 2024 — Harford County Public Library welcomes award-winning author Lana Button for two children’s events on August 28 at the Abingdon Library and the Havre de Grace Library.

Lana Button (Photo by Ian Crysler Photography)

At each event, Button will read her latest book, “See You Later, Alligator!,” an upbeat and lighthearted take on a very real anxiety faced by kids everywhere, every day. Infused with positivity and a growth mindset, this book is a perfect tale for that back-to-school moment, helping little ones build resilience and overcome their worry. After the reading, Button will lead a fun craft activity and host a book signing. Attendees are encouraged to purchase “See You Later, Alligator!” at their favorite bookseller and bring it with them that day for the author to sign.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lana Button to Harford County. For many children, the Library is one of their first formal learning experiences. We are dedicated to exciting kids about reading, preparing them for school and ensuring a smooth, joyful transition for both parents and children,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Back-to-school can be stressful for our children and their families, and Lana’s program will help ease this anxiety and provide valuable resources and support.”

The Headlining Sponsor is APGFCU, and the Contributing Sponsor is Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry.

“APGFCU is proud to partner with Harford County Public Library. Through our scholarship program, financial education resources, daily outreach and support of valuable community hubs like our Library system, we are committed to supporting the families we serve,” said Brian Wilcox, APGFCU chief marketing officer. “We share the Library’s mission to empower communities with education, resources and services that provide lasting benefits. Healthy, happy children and resilient families create thriving communities—a goal we are committed to achieving together.”

The Abingdon Library event (2510 Tollgate Road) begins at 10 a.m. with registration and a sponsor meet-and-greet. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Button will begin her presentation and book reading for children and parents. From 11:15-11:45 a.m. there will be craft time, sponsor meet-and-greet opportunities and book signings.

The Havre de Grace Library event (120 North Union Avenue) begins at 1 p.m. with registration and a sponsor meet-and-greet followed at 1:15 p.m. by the presentation and book reading. Craft time, sponsor meet-and-greet opportunities and book signings take place at 2 p.m.

Seating is limited, and advanced registration is recommended. To register for the Abingdon Library event, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11254145. To register for the Havre de Grace Library event, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11254149. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.

Committed to supporting the youngest community members and their caregivers, Harford County Public Library features innovative initiatives such as the Sensory Room at the Abingdon Library, StreamWorks at the Bel Air Library, Schooner Cove at the Havre de Grace Library and interactive play areas, exciting children’s collections, engaging programming and dedicated children’s librarians at every branch.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2023 Harford County Public Library received Graphic Design USA’s American Inhouse Design Award™ for graphic excellence, the third time in five years. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.