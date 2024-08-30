Harford County to recognize National Overdose Awareness Day and Recovery and Suicide Prevention Month

Harford County plans to recognize National Overdose Awareness Day and National Recovery and Suicide Awareness Prevention Month with a variety of events. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Recognizes National Overdose Awareness Day; September Events Planned for Recovery and Suicide Prevention Month

BEL AIR, Md., (Aug. 30, 2024) – Harford County Government and other organizations around the county will illuminate buildings in purple starting Saturday, August 31 and during September in recognition of National Overdose Awareness Day and National Recovery and Suicide Awareness Prevention Month.

Purple symbolizes recovery and during September Harford County residents are encouraged to light their homes and businesses in purple to show support for those on their journey to recovery. On Friday, September 20, residents are encouraged to wear purple to show their support for those in recovery.

Local agencies and non-profits have collaborated on a month-long social media campaign featuring inspirational recovery stories, treatment resources, and event information. The planned events aim to reduce stigmas surrounding mental health and substance use disorders, share resources, and promote the message that no one is alone on their journey.

Event organizers include Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services and its subdivision, Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy, Harford County Health Department, Harford County Office on Mental Health, and other mental health and recovery partners. A listing of planned Recovery Month events can be found at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/RecoveryMonth.

“Recovery Month serves as a significant opportunity for our community to come together to raise awareness about substance abuse and recognize those who have overcome addiction,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I am proud that Harford County has a network of partnerships to help those struggling with addiction or behavioral health issues get the help they need. If you know someone who needs help call 1-800-NEXT-STEP.”