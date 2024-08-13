North Harford High School Envirothon Team wins third-place at international competition

The North Harford High School Envirothon team took third-place at the international competition held at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York. Here are the details provided by the school district:



From left to right: Madalyn Caiazzo, Frank DeLucia, Jonathan VanBuskirk, Blake Carberry, Anna O’Leary (Photo courtesy Harford County Public Schools)

North Harford High School Envirothon Team Secures Third Place at International Competition

The North Harford High School Envirothon team, led by Mrs. Laura O’Leary, achieved a remarkable third-place finish at the international competition held from July 28, 2024, to August 2, 2024, in Geneva, New York. The event took place at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and saw participation from 49 teams representing the United States, Canada, China, and Singapore.

Teams competed across five topic areas: Forestry, Soil Science, Wildlife, Aquatic Studies, and delivered an oral presentation on this year’s special topic, “Renewable Energy for a Sustainable Future.” North Harford’s team excelled, securing a spot among the top three for their oral presentation.

The team comprised returning members Blake Carberry, Madalyn Caiazzo, and Anna O’Leary (all Class of 2024 graduates), along with Frank DeLucia, a senior at NHHS, and new member Jonathan VanBuskirk, also a senior. This year’s achievement surpasses their previous 10th-place finish at last year’s event in New Brunswick, Canada.

Anna O’Leary shared, “What a great way to end my senior year with a second trip to the National Envirothon Competition and placing in the top three out of 49 teams from across the globe. Our team strategy of working hard and having fun really paid off?”

Maddie Caiazzo added, “Being in the top three was our goal, but hearing our team announced felt surreal. All our training and preparation had finally paid off, but it took a uniquely bonded team to get there.”

Jonathan VanBuskirk, the newest team member, reflected, “As it was my first time at the national Envirothon, I didn’t know what to expect. I had never competed in anything so prestigious and competitive, but it turned out well. The experience was incredible. We spent countless hours practicing and studying, but being with such an amazing team made it all worthwhile. From visiting Niagara Falls to creating our own little HQ in the dorm, the memories will last a lifetime.”

Mrs. Laura O’Leary, NHHS Envirothon advisor, commented, “I couldn’t be prouder of this exceptional group of students. They combine hard work and serious training with a great deal of fun. Securing third place in an international field is truly an outstanding achievement.”

Mr. Howard Eakes, HCPS Assistant Supervisor of Science, noted, “The Harford Envirothon program has been a staple for over 30 years. Our teams have consistently placed in the top three in Maryland competitions and have now proven themselves as strong contenders at the national level. We are grateful for the support from the Harford Soil Conservation District, which provides expert training, funding, and support for all our Harford teams. We also extend our thanks to the Maryland Envirothon program for their resources and preparation support.”

Looking ahead, Harford Envirothon is eager for the County and State contests in 2025 and hopes to compete in the International competition in Alberta, Canada.