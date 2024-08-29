Section of Knopp Road in Jarrettsville reopens Aug. 29

A section of Knopp Road between Rush Road and Rocks Chrome Hill Road in Jarrettsville will be reopened to all through traffic starting at 3 p.m. Aug. 29. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Photo courtesy of the Harford County government

Section of Knopp Road in Jarrettsville to be Reopened Thursday, August 29

BEL AIR, Md., (Aug. 29, 2024) – A section of Knopp Road between Rush Road and Rocks Chrome Hill Road in Jarrettsville will be reopened to all through traffic starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, August 29 after bridge repairs were completed.

Questions may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.