Bailey’s Heart and Soul Foundation to host 2nd Annual Social Golf Scramble Oct. 3

Bailey’s Heart and Soul Foundation Hosts 2nd Annual Social Golf Scramble

Funds raised will be used for scholarships, CPR and AED awareness training, cardiac screenings for at-risk populations and other community outreach

September 4, 2024 — Bailey’s Heart and Soul Foundation, a nonprofit that works to bring attention to CPR and AED preparedness to the community, hosts its 2nd Annual Social Golf Scramble on October 3 at Winters Run Golf Club, 1000 North Tollgate Road in Bel Air. The fundraiser is sponsored by Bo Kimble and the Forty-Four For Life Foundation

The day begins with registration at 8 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. Included in the day are Beat the Pro (Bo Kimble), Hole of Fortune, Marshmallow Hole, Closest to the Pin and Long Drive.

The funds raised at the Social Golf Scramble will be used for CPR and AED awareness training, sponsoring AEDs for organizations, cardiac screenings for at-risk populations, scholarships and additional community outreach and education.

To register for the Social Golf Scramble, visit baileysheartandsoul.org.

Bailey’s Heart and Soul Foundation was founded in memory of Bailey Bullock, a vibrant and talented 16-year-old who died in 2021 from sudden cardiac arrest after participating at a sporting event at his high school in Bel Air. An AED (automated external defibrillator) was not available, and by the time he arrived at the hospital, it was too late.

Bailey was an athlete who played football, basketball and ran track. He had dreams of one day playing professional football as a wide receiver. He was a person of few words; he was quiet but impactful. Bailey allowed his work both on the field and in academia to speak for itself.

Patrice Bullock, Bailey’s mother, started the foundation in memory of her son to bring greater awareness to the significant public health issue of cardiac arrests occurring outside the hospital (more than 356,000 yearly; nearly 90 percent are fatal). The foundation works to spread the word about the importance of knowing CPR, how to use an AED and getting AEDs into more locations. In addition, the foundation also awards scholarships in Bailey’s name to help young people who want to pursue a college education. Since the foundation’s founding in 2021, $40,000 has been awarded in college scholarships.

The title sponsor of Bailey’s Heart and Soul Foundation’s Social Golf Scramble is retired NBA player Bo Kimble and his Forty-Four For Life Foundation. Kimble is deeply rooted to the cause. His Loyola Marymount University teammate Hank Gathers collapsed and died from sudden cardiac arrest during a basketball game in 1990. An AED was present in the backpack when Gathers collapsed, but during the event no one remembered to retrieve and use it. This experience fueled Kimble’s advocacy for heart health awareness, and he supports initiatives to prevent such tragedies. He co-founded the Forty-Four For Life Foundation to make a difference in preventing untimely death due to heart disease or sudden cardiac arrest through increased awareness and support.

Other sponsors of the Social Golf Scramble are Americare, APGFCU, BGE Community Safety Grant, Bradford Renaissance Portraits, Harford Roofing & Exteriors, Parfect Golf, LLC, Professional Care Pharmacy and Rescue One Training for Life.

“Bailey was such a brilliant and talented son, brother and friend. My family and I miss him every single day,” said Patrice Bullock. “The Social Golf Scramble gives us the opportunity to bring awareness to how to treat sudden cardiac arrest so hopefully other families don’t have to go through what we have. Also, we are so grateful to the sponsors of the Social Golf Scramble for their support of our mission.”

For more information about Bailey’s Heart and Soul Foundation, visit baileysheartandsoul.org.