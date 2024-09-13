Fandom Fest comes to the Abingdon Library Sept. 21

Harford County Public Library is to host its annual Fandom Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Abingdon Library. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library’s Fandom Fest Encourages Customers to Get Their Geek On

Annual event at the Abingdon Library on September 21 features obstacle course, roaming robots, Dungeons & Dragons, adventure escape room, crafts, 3-D printing and more

Abingdon, Md., September 9, 2023 – Fandom Fest, Harford County Public Library’s annual day dedicated to comic book and pop culture, takes place Saturday, September 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

All-day activities include a scavenger hunt, kids’ crafts, trading card games, board games, paint-a-mini with Critical Hit Games, “Who’s That PokéMon?” 3-D printing demonstrations, roaming robots, geeky green screen photos, make-your-own Fandom buttons, choose-your-own-adventure escape room and temporary tattoos.

“Every year Fandom Fest is eagerly anticipated by our customers of all ages. It’s a great day to celebrate comic books and popular culture. In particular, I’m really looking forward to seeing the junior superhero obstacle course and the costume contests,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are ready to get our geek on at Fandom Fest!”

Fandom Fest’s events include:

Junior superhero obstacle course, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kids’ costume parade/nerdy story time, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Kids’ costume contest, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

PokéMon go walk (weather permitting), 12:30 to 1 p.m.

PokéMon Club meet up, 1 to 2 p.m.

Trivia, 1:15 to 2:15 p.m.

Dungeons & Dragons with Critical Hit Games, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Teen potion bottle jewelry, 2 to 3 p.m.

Anime bingo, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m.

Teen Anime Club meet up, 3:15 to 4 p.m.

Costume contest (ages 11+), 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Critical Hit Games will provide DMs for Dungeons & Dragons, mini figures and other freebies.

Free comics (while supplies last) will be supplied by Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., and costume contest prizes will be provided by Horizon Cinemas and the Abingdon Friends of Harford County Public Library.

For more information about Fandom Fest, visit HCPLonline.org.