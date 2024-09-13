Habitat home built by Cecil County School of Technology students moved to Elkton

The Modular Genius construction services team (in bright yellow) worked with the crew from Digging and Rigging, Inc., and the Habitat Susquehanna staff and volunteers, to set the “Habi-Tech” house on its foundation. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna)



Habitat home built at the Cecil County School of Technology is transported to its final, permanent location in Elkton

SEP 10, 2024 (Elkton, MD) – The “Habi-Tech” house built by the students of the Cecil County School of Technology (CCST) was transported on Thursday (Sep 5) from the CCST to its final, permanent location at 109 Booth Street, Elkton. It is the fifth home built by the CCST in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna. The Habitat homebuyer, Candy Greenleaf, will live there with her 10-year-old daughter (her two other children are adults and live on their own). Volunteers will be needed to help complete the home.

“Our ‘Habi-Tech’ Program is a perfect example of STEM [science, technology, engineering, and math] education, and teaches students across the trades programs multiple aspects of home design and construction,” said Yvonne Golczewski, Executive Director of Habitat Susquehanna. “Building a Habitat home is a wonderful way to provide students with marketable construction skills, while bringing awareness to the important need for affordable housing in our local community.”

Digging and Rigging, Inc. transported the house (in two parts) on trailers from the school to Booth Street, Elkton. From there, the Modular Genius construction services team worked closely with Digging and Rigging, Habitat Susquehanna staff and volunteers, and installed the house onto its foundation.

The “Habi-Tech” Program started more than 20 years ago when Habitat Susquehanna partnered with the Harford Technical High School. In 2023, the tenth “Habi-Tech” home built by the students of the Harford Technical High School was delivered to Ohio Street, Havre de Grace, and in 2025, that school will complete its next Habitat home. The next CCST “Habi-Tech” home will be completed in 2026.

“Thanks to an arrangement we have with the two technical high schools, a ‘Habi-Tech’ house will be delivered to us each year, alternating between Harford and Cecil Counties,” said Golczewski.

Modular Genius donated its labor, equipment and time to install the home at the Booth Street, Elkton location. Modular Genius also donated the steel frames (box perimeter chassis) on which the home was constructed, and their entire donation was valued at $12,300. In addition, Modular Genius donated the box perimeter chassis used at the previous “Habi-Tech” home (Ohio Street, Havre de Grace), and also donated the ones being used for the next “Habi-Tech” house currently under construction at the Harford Technical High School.

“We are so thankful for Modular Genius, and all the organizations that provide us with in-kind donations and sponsorships that support our ‘Habi-Tech’ Program,” said Golczewski, “I’m excited to announce that the public will soon have a chance to support this program, as well. We’re holding a fundraiser called Habitat Harvest in November, and the principal of the CCST, Dr. Nicole Parr, will be our guest speaker. All the proceeds from this fundraising event will help us pay for the building materials used by these technical high schools involved in working on the ‘Habi-Tech’ houses.”

The Habitat Harvest fundraiser will be held on November 1st from 5-8 PM at Susky River Farm Brewery, 80 Alstone Farm Lane, Perryville. The tickets are $25 each per adult (kids are free), and the ticket price includes two craft beers, food, a bonfire, s’mores, live music, etc. Dogs are welcome. All proceeds will benefit the “Habi-Tech” Program. To purchase tickets or sponsorships, visit the Habitat Susquehanna website at www.habitatsusq.org/habitatharvest.