Harford Community College to host college and career fair Oct. 9

Harford Community College is to host a college and career fair from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at APGFCU Arena. Here are the details provided by HCC:

Harford County College & Career Fair on October 9

Looking for what’s next after you graduate from high school? Start exploring now. Join us on Wednesday, October 9 from 3 to 7 PM in the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College for the Harford County College and Career Fair.

The event will bring together representatives from dozens of top schools, industries, government, and military organizations. The career fair is free and open to the public, including parents/guardians and students from surrounding counties.

The list of colleges and organizations planning to attend includes Alfred University (New York), Allegany College of Maryland, Arcadia University, Capitol Technology University, Cecil College, Cedar Crest College, Chestnut Hill College, Coastal Carolina University, Commonwealth University – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield, Delaware State University, Delaware Valley University, Drexel University, Duquesne University, Elizabethtown College, Emmanuel College, Florida Southern College, Goldey-Beacom College, Harford Community College, Harford County Electrical Contractors Association and Apprenticeship, Harford County Government, Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, Hood College, James Madison University, Johns Hopkins University, Johnson & Wales University, Lebanon Valley College, Liberty University, Loyola University Maryland, Maryland Institute College of Art, McDaniel College, Miami University, Mount St. Mary’s University Los Angeles, Neumann University, Notre Dame of Maryland University, Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Randolph-Macon College, Roanoke College, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), Seton Hall University, Shepherd University, Shippensburg University, St. John’s College, Stevenson University, Susquehanna University, Thomas Jefferson University, United States Army & Army Reserve, United States Coast Guard Academy, University of Baltimore, University of Louisville, University of Maryland, University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), University of Pittsburg, University of Rhode Island, University of Rochester, Ursinus College, Virginia Tech, Virginia Wesleyan University, Washington College, West Chester University, West Virginia University, Widener University, Wilson College, and York College of Pennsylvania. Colleges and businesses are being added, so check back regularly for updated information at https://www.harford.edu/campaigns/college-and-career-fair.php.