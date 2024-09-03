Harford Community College to replace tennis program with esports

Harford Community College has announced that the 2024-25 academic year will mark the final season for its men’s and women’s tennis programs. Harford will replace its tennis programs with an esports initiative. Here are the details provided by HCC:

Harford Community College Announces Suspension of Tennis Program and Launch of New Esports Initiative

Harford Community College has announced that the 2024-25 academic year will mark the final season for its men’s and women’s tennis programs. The decision comes after a noticeable decline in tennis participation at Maryland community colleges over recent years and similar trends at other institutions in the Northeast.

“The sport has become increasingly regional within the NJCAA, with our nearest Division I competition located in South Carolina. Most competitive opportunities now lie in the Midwest, Southeast, and Southwest regions,” said Harford Athletic Director Ed Liesch. “Financial constraints and the lack of participation from Harford County students have made it difficult to continue to offer the sport. We are not providing a robust college experience for our tennis student-athletes. Due to the lack of region and district competition in our area, our tennis players are not eligible for the regional or NJCAA awards and accolades that our student-athletes in other sports are.”

In light of these challenges, Harford will replace its tennis programs with an esports initiative, a rapidly growing sector that has become a billion-dollar industry. Esports presents an exciting opportunity for students in Harford County and promises to bring new and dynamic experiences to the College’s athletic department, with the potential to engage a broader student base and provide innovative opportunities for competition and recognition.

Harford Community College is dedicated to providing diverse and enriching experiences for its students and remains committed to adapting to changing interests and opportunities in collegiate sports and activities.

For more information, contact Ed Liesch, Harford Community College Athletic Director, at eliesch@harford.edu.