Harford County hosts free recycling Community Collection Day at Bel Air High School Sept. 21

Harford County residents can drop off household items for reuse/recycling free of charge in the parking lot at Bel Air High School from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Community Collection Day, Sept. 21. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Collecting Household Items in Bel Air for Reuse/Recycling September 21; Rebates Available on Select Items

BEL AIR, Md. (Sept. 3, 2024) – Harford County residents can drop off household items for reuse/recycling free of charge on Community Collection Day, Saturday, September 21 in Bel Air. Free paper shredding will be available and BGE is offering rebates to their customers on select items.

Sponsored by Harford County Government, BGE, Town of Bel Air, Bel Air Lions and Harford County Public Schools, the collection will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot at Bel Air High School. The following items will be accepted: bicycles, books, cellphones, clothing, cookware, eyeglasses, hearing aids, home décor, lamps, linens, purses, rugs, shoes, small appliances, sporting goods and textiles. No furniture, please.

Items will be collected by various agencies that will recycle or distribute them for reuse by community members in need. Participating agencies include Orioles Advocates, Bel Air Lions, Town of Bel Air, Harford County Government, Bel Air Friends of the Harford County Public Library, Turnkey Enterprises, JamSquad, Fresh Start and BGE Smart Energy.

BGE will provide $25 rebates to their residential electrical customers, with a valid account number only, on window air conditioners, dehumidifiers and minifridges – limit four per customer.

Questions about the event may be directed to Marlana Ireland at 410-638-4109 x1806.

“Harford’s Community Collection Day is a great example of government and community organizations working together to support neighbors in need,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “What can’t be reused will be recycled, so clear out your unwanted household items and drop them off for free on Saturday, September 21. We hope to see you there!”