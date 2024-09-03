Harford County Public Library invites community members to sign up for a library card during September’s National Library Card Sign-up Month. Here are the details provided by the library sytem:

Graphic courtesy of Harford County Public Library

Harford County Public Library Celebrates National Library Card Sign-up Month

Belcamp, Md., September 3, 2024 –Harford County Public Library invites community members to sign up for a library card during September’s National Library Card Sign-up Month. This year’s theme is “Libraries—More Than Meets the Eye…,” and Optimus Prime from the TRANSFORMERS is the special ambassador.

Harford County Public Library’s 11 branches demonstrate this year’s theme each and every day. While there are many books and ebooks offered to customers, the Library also provides other digital and in-person resources plus programs, courses on a myriad of topics, lectures and activities for all ages. A library card enables its owners to enhance their skills, find valuable information and connect with fellow avid readers, unlocking a world of possibilities.

“A library card opens the world to its owner. It is the most powerful card in your wallet. Harford County Public Library provides so many resources to customers of all ages, from author events to American Girl dolls and the superhero collection to sensory kits and pickleball kits, fishing rod loaner program, board games as well as ebooks, movies, magazines and more,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Libraries really do provide so much ‘more than meets the eye.’”

Library customers interested in helping Harford County Public Library celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month are encouraged to post a photo of themselves and/or their families holding their library card(s) to Facebook, Instagram and/or LinkedIn and tag with #HCPLMD.

To sign up for a free library card, stop by any Harford County Public Library location, or visit https://hcplonline.org/digitallibrarycard.php to apply for a digital library card.

As the new school year begins, Harford County Public School students can use their student IDs to access online Library resources by visiting https://hcplonline.org/schoolsupportcentral.php. Resources include downloading books, assisting with research, learning a new language, accessing videos and online courses, free online tutoring and more. Students are also encouraged to get a Harford County Public Library card to access items only available from a branch such as books, science kits, musical instruments and more.

National Library Card Sign-up Month, founded in 1987, is coordinated by the American Library Association and is celebrated by libraries across the country. It’s a united effort to ensure that every child–or anyone interested in getting a library card–receives one. A public library card saves parents and caregivers hundreds of dollars each year on educational resources and services, including free access to STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, art, mathematics) programs and activities, educational apps, homework help, technology workshops and more.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi and attending classes and events. In 2023 Harford County Public Library received Graphic Design USA’s American Inhouse Design Award™ for graphic excellence, the third time in five years. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.