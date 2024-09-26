Harford County Public Library celebrates TeenTober with events for teens throughout October

Harford County Public Library joins libraries nationwide in celebrating TeenTober in October. TeenTober highlights the ways librarians help teens. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Hosts TeenTober Events

Yearly national celebration focuses on teens and promotes year-round teen programs

Belcamp, Md., September 25, 2024 — Harford County Public Library celebrates TeenTober, a celebration hosted by libraries across the country each October to celebrate teens and promote year-round teen programs. TeenTober shines a light on the innovative ways that librarians help teens learn new skills to fuel their passions both inside and outside the Library.

“Teens are such an important group of Library customers, and providing a variety of programming for them is something we always enjoy offering. There are many unique events taking place in October, from a Taylor Swift party to making your own zine to manga drawing lessons,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “There’s always something for everyone at the Library.”

Among the TeenTober events are:

A Taylor Swift party will be held October 8 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road. Participants are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite era and make friendship bracelets with other Swifties. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11172664.

Teen Crafternoon – Zany Zines takes place October 10 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Abingdon Library. The program features make your own zine, which is a handmade mini-magazine about whatever you want.All supplies will be provided. Each person attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11213192.

Teen After Hours takes place at several branches in October. The Library is open in the evening just for teens, where they can play games, listen to music and have fun. Advanced registration and a signed parent permission slip are required. Teen After Hours takes place at the Darlington Library, 3535 Conowingo Road, on October 11 from 5 to 7 p.m., and registration is available at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11244172; Havre de Grace Library, 120 North Union Avenue, on October 18 from 4:45 to 7:30 p.m., and registration is available at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11179544; Joppa Library, 655 Towne Center Drive, on October 25 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and registration is available at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11173179; and Whiteford Library, 2407 Whiteford Road, on October 25 from 5 to 7 p.m., and registration is available at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11244620. Teen After Hours is supported by the Friends of HCPL.

Tarot 101 takes place October 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Abingdon Library. Participants will learn about the history of tarot cards, the meaning of the suits (pentacles, swords, wands and cups) and the Major Arcana. Practice cards will be provided, or participants are welcome to bring their own personal deck. All attendees will be entered into a raffle to win a beginner’s tarot deck. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11207475.

Manga Drawing Lessons take place October 22 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Edgewood Library. Learn how to draw anime and manga characters step-by-step. No prior drawing experience is needed. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11209160.

Teen Crafternoon–Halloween Spell Books takes place October 22 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Fallston Library, 1461 Fallston Road. Make your own spooktacular Halloween spell book from old library books. All supplies will be provided. The program is supported by the Fallston Friends of HCPL. Each person attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11244413.

Teen Time: Horror Movie Hangout takes place October 23 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Joppa Library. Participants will hang out at the Library and watch classic horror movies, play video and board games, and make a craft. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11175943.

Green Scream takes place October 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Joppa Library. Participants will brainstorm and learn some interesting tricks to make Halloween photos pop. Dress up and use the Library’s green screen to take photos. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11244608.

Pumpkin Spice Tasting takes place October 29 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Edgewood Library. ‘Tis the season for all things pumpkin spiced. Come out and try some tasty pumpkin spiced goodies. Each person attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11209270.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2023 Harford County Public Library received Graphic Design USA’s American Inhouse Design Award™ for graphic excellence, the third time in five years. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.