Klein’s Family Markets hosts Leadership Job Fair Sept. 28

Klein’s Family Markets is hosting a Leadership Job Fair 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Holiday Inn Timonium located at 9615 Deerco Rd. Here are the details provided by the company:

Klein’s Family Markets to Host Leadership Job Fair

Forest Hill, MD (9/10/24) — Klein’s Family Markets, a nine store, family-owned ShopRite Supermarket company, will host a Leadership Job Fair on Saturday, September 28th from 10-4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Timonium located at 9615 Deerco Rd. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can also be made by contacting patricia.russell@wakefern.com.

Klein’s Family Markets is hiring for a variety of leadership positions across its nine locations in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Harford County including but not limited to:

Department Managers

Assistant Store Managers

Store Managers

Klein’s Family Markets offers competitive benefits like, health, dental and vision insurance, 401K plan with employer match, quarterly bonuses, career mobility and more.

“We’re thrilled to announce our upcoming Leadership Job Fair where we’ll showcase exciting leadership opportunities for driven individuals ready to make a difference,” said Klein’s Family Markets Talent Acquisition Specialist Patricia Russell. “Our Leadership Job Fair is an incredible chance to connect with our team, learn about our commitment to growth and development, and discover how you can be part of our vibrant future.”

To learn more about Klein’s Family Markets and career opportunities, visit: https://kleinsfm.com/.