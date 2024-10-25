61st Havre de Grace Art Show winners announced

Organizers of the 61st Havre de Grace Art Show held last weekend have announced winners in a variety of categories. For more photos, visit https://www.facebook.com/hdgartshow.org. Here are the details they provided:

Victoria Lawrence of Wemersville, PA won 1st Place in the painting category and Best in Show. (Photo by Pat Venturino Venture Photos)

61st Havre de Grace Art Show

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the 61st Havre de Grace Art Show held October 19 & 20, 2024 in Concord and Tydings Park, Havre de Grace , Maryland. Over 100 talented artists from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia were showcased this year. We are proud to announce the awards for 2024.

Havre de Grace Art Show Awards 2024

Fibers

1st Place- Bey-Her Baskets, Churchville, MD

2nd Place- Lauren Wieprecht, Sassy Chasis, Taneytown, MD

3rd Place- Ibechaobi Leishangthem, Woven Vessel, Frederick, MD

Glass

1st Place- John Manzari, Middle River, MD

2nd Place- Linda Burns, Towson, MD

Jewelry

1st Place- Carlos Zepada, Edgewater, MD

2nd Place- Carlene Bleacher, Lancaster, PA

3rd Place Twisted Ivy, Annakate McDonough, Parkville, MD

Misc

1st Place- Michelle Puhl Price, Olney, MD

2nd Place- Devin Schlichting, DVBY, Bel Air, MD

3rd Place- Harford Artists Association, Bel Air, MD

Mixed Media

1st Place- Cynthia Courtney, Forest Hill, MD

2nd Place- Marisa Canino, Forest Hill, MD

3rd Place-Claudia Beister, Havre de Grace, MD

Painting

1st Place- Victoria Lawrence, Wemersville, PA

2nd Place- Jon Carraher, Lewisberry, PA

3rd Place- Diane Gibson, Bel Air, MD C35

Photography

1st Place- John Lauritsen, Elkton, MD,

2nd Place- Barbara Bucher, Luv the Sea Photography, York, PA,

3rd Place- Brent Mantooth, Bel Air, MD

Pottery

1st Place- Mark Poole, Smithsburg, MD

Sculpture

1st Place- Jodi Harvey, Port Deposit, MD

2nd Place- Mike Lust, Havre de Grace, MD

Students

1st Place- Luca Cangelois, Forest Hill, MD

2nd Place- Jack Revie, Forest Hill, MD

3rd Place- Chloe Page, Forest Hill, MD

Woodworking

1st Place- William Grabau, Bel Air, MD

2nd Place- Tanya Presberry, Darlington, MD

Best in Show

Victoria Lawrence, Wemersville, PA