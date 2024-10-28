Harford Community College names Dr. Tony Hinton Associate VP for Facilities & Operations

Harford Community College has named Dr. Tony Hinton as its new Associate Vice President for Facilities & Operations. Here are the details provided by the college:

Dr. Tony Hinton Named Associate VP for Facilities & Operations at Harford Community College

Harford Community College announces the appointment of Dr. Tony Hinton to the position of Associate Vice President for Facilities & Operations. He assumed his duties on October 28, 2024.

Dr. Tony Hinton (Photo courtesy HCC)

Dr. Hinton earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Master of Science in Human Services Administration from the University of Baltimore, and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies and Doctorate in Pastoral Counseling from Liberty University.

Prior to accepting this position, he served as the Division Director for Campus Operations at Cary Academy in North Carolina. In this role, Dr. Hinton served as the Head of School Operations and was a member of the Academy’s Senior Leadership Team. He provided leadership for and technical expertise in facilities/real estate, transportation, housekeeping, safety and security, emergency preparedness, project management, finance, and strategic planning. During his time with Cary Academy, he designed and restructured the Academy’s Campus Operations division for better efficiency.

He also acted as the owner representative on all construction projects, including working with architects, engineers, and general contractors; approving and denying space plans, designs, and construction drawings; and reviewing construction budgets for accuracy and cost efficiency.

Prior to his role with Cary Academy, Dr. Hinton served as the Division Chief, Lease Compliance & Construction with the Department of General Services (DGS) in the State of Maryland. In that role, he was responsible for the oversight of more than 300 region-wide commercial leased facilities. He also developed a year-end operations report based on metrics for the State of Maryland DGS Office of Real Estate, which was the first in the division’s history. Additionally, he reviewed and approved space plans for all state-leased facilities’ renovation, construction, and improvement projects to ensure compliance with building codes and readiness to be submitted to the Board of Public Works.

Other previous appointments include Assistant Superintendent of Facilities Management, also with the DGS; Director, Operations & Facilities Management with St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore; Community Manager and Director, Facility Operations with Volunteers of America Chesapeake; and Police Officer First Class with the Baltimore County Police Department.