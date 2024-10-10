Harford County Public Library to participate in Maryland STEM Festival Oct. 18 to Nov. 17

Harford County Public Library is participating in the statewide Maryland STEM Festival October 18-November 17. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Participates in Maryland STEM Festival October 18-November 17

Variety of science, technology, engineering and math programs will be offered at branches throughout the county

Belcamp, Md., October 10, 2024 — Harford County Public Library is participating in the statewide Maryland STEM Festival October 18-November 17. During this monthlong celebration of science, technology, engineering and math, activities for customers of all ages will be held at various libraries in Harford County.

“STEM training is vital for children and adults because it provides key elements to making our world, now and in the future, a better place to live and work. At Harford County Public Library, we like to add reading and arts to STEM because reading and arts are as important as science, technology, engineering and math,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We invite everyone to experiment and explore the many STEM and STREAM programs being offered during this very special festival.”

More than 25 programs and events are planned at Harford County Public Library branches in celebration of the Maryland STEM Festival. A full listing of activities may be found at HCPLonline.org. Some of the highlights include:

Explore the Basics of AI is a program for high schools students and adults that takes place October 21 at the Fallston Library, 1461 Fallston Road, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and on November 14, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library, 3722 Norrisville Road. Participants will learn the basics of AI, including ChatGPT, see how this technology works and discover the possible impacts on the future.

Pop Up STEM is an event for the entire family offering hands-on STEM activities. The program takes place October 24 and November 14 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Edgewood Library, 629 Edgewood Road.

3-D Printing: Basics and Beyond takes place November 2 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. For adults and children grades 3 and up, the program will focus on the technical and practical applications of 3-D printing from the perspective of a pro. Andrew Lane, president and founder of Ethical Engineering and Manufacturing Engineer, Intralox, will answer questions and introduce participants to this useful emerging technology to celebrate the Maryland STEM Festival. Each person attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11180534.