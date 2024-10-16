Harford Financial Group is voted as a winner in the Best Wealth Management Category in The Daily Record’s Reader Rankings

Harford Financial Group was voted a winner in the Best Wealth Management Category in The Daily Record’s Reader Rankings. Here are the details provided by the financial group:

Celebrating Harford Financial Group’s milestone anniversary are leadership team members Donna Freeland, operations manager; Adam Freeland, owner and managing principal; Melissa Mullan; lead advisor; Mallory Eneix, registered assistant; and Meghan Rafferty, human resources and marketing coordinator. (Photo Courtesy of Harford Financial Group)

Harford Financial Group Voted Reader Rankings Winner

Firm also celebrates milestone anniversary

Harford Financial Group, a financial services firm based in Bel Air that has a team specializing in life-centered financial planning, was voted a winner in the Best Wealth Management Category in The Daily Record’s Reader Rankings.

Reader Rankings celebrates and recognizes the best in Maryland business. Readers nominate businesses in a variety of categories, from finance/accounting/insurance providers and general business to education, health care, law and legal services, real estate and technology. The top three vote-getters in each category are named a winner.

“We are so honored to be recognized with this statewide honor. Our mission is to help our clients, team and partners achieve a life of meaning through worldclass holistic wealth management planning and services. We thank the readers of The Daily Record for their recognition of our work,” said Adam Freeland, owner and managing principal of Harford Financial Group.

October 2024 marks another milestone for Harford Financial Group. Ten years ago Adam Freeland took over the firm from founder Matt Rehak and co-leader Paul Smeton.

Approximately 60 guests celebrated the 10-year anniversary at the end of September with a celebration at MaGerk’s Pub & Grill in Bel Air. The program featured remarks about the growth and partnership of the past 10 years and toasts to members of the Harford Financial Group staff, past and present. A specialty cocktail, Milestone Margarita, was shared with guests.



Freeland joined Harford Financial Group in 2006. Today, as the firm’s managing principal, he oversees the financial services practice with five financial planners, two independent advisors and $650 million under advisement. He sets the firm’s strategic vision to integrate best financial planning and coaching practices to help clients achieve their financial and life goals. For more information about Harford Financial Group, visit HarfordFinancialGroup.com.