HarfordTV updates its mobile control room with new van

HarfordTV’s new van replaces 17-year-old vehicle and includes updated equipment for covering events on-location. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Members of the Harford County Council, Town of Bel Air Board of Commissioners, and HarfordTV Advisory Board joined HarfordTV staff on October 15, 2024 for a special ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their new mobile television production van. (Photo courtesy of the Harford County Government)



HarfordTV Ribbon Cutting Celebrates New Mobile Production Van

Bel Air, MD – October 17, 2024 – The Harford County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 15, 2024 to celebrate HarfordTV’s new mobile television production van.

The 2024 Sprinter cargo van was transformed into a mobile television control room in August with the help of VPC, Inc. It features five cameras (two robotic), digital mixing audio console, announcer’s console to communicate with talent, replays with slo-mo, advanced graphics, and more.

The new mobile television production van, which replaced their 17-year-old former van, allows HarfordTV to continue serving the citizens of Harford County by going on-location and professionally covering events including government meetings, sporting events, award banquets, concerts, galas, parades, and much more. Most events are livestreamed on HarfordTV’s Facebook page.

“Our van is an important part of how we serve the citizens of Harford County,” said Kelly Jara, HarfordTV’s executive director. “We look forward to providing award-winning local programming for years to come.”

HarfordTV is Harford County’s digital media outlet. For nearly 40 years, HarfordTV has helped hundreds of county organizations and citizens share their messages on-air, online, and on-demand. Operated by the County Council and overseen by an advisory board, HarfordTV delivers local content that matters on-air, online, and on-demand. Their mission is to serve the citizens of Harford County by providing programming that informs, educates, entertains, and promotes a sense of community.

Learn more at HarfordTV.org.