The Highlands School named 2024 Andy Klein Legacy Award recipient  by Harford County Chamber of Commerce

The Harford County Chamber of Commerce presented The Highlands School with the Harford Award in the Andy Klein Legacy category during a ceremony at the Water’s Edge Event Center. Here are the details provided by The Highlands School:

Highlands School supporters who attended the event including staff, faculty, and board members. (Photo courtesy of The Highlands School)

The Highlands School Named 2024 Andy Klein Legacy Award Recipient

The Andy Klein Legacy Award is Part of The Harford Chamber’s Harford Awards

Bel Air, MD (10/23/2024) — The Highlands School, a K-8 independent school in Bel Air that educates students with learning differences and achievement gaps, recently won the Harford Award in the Andy Klein Legacy category. The Harford County Chamber of Commerce presents the award.

The Harford Awards recognize organizations committed to making a difference in Harford County. The Andy Klein legacy category, which honors Klein’s Family Market’s late President, recognizes a business that demonstrates consistent dedication to the Harford County business community. Andy Klein is remembered as a family man and philanthropist who was committed to his business, but mostly to helping others.

“We are deeply honored to receive the prestigious Harford Award in the Andy Klein Legacy category,” said Head of School, Claudia Nachtigal. “This recognition both humbles and inspires us to continue serving and giving back to Harford County. It is a privilege to be a part of such a remarkable community.”

The Highlands School was honored during a ceremony at the Water’s Edge Event Center on October 22nd, 2024.