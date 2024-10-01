The Highlands School to host 5K and One-Mile Fun Walk Oct. 13

The Highlands School is hosting a 5K race and One-Mile Fun Walk Oct. 13 at the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air. Here are the details provided:



The Highlands School to Host 5K and One-Mile Fun Walk

Bel Air, MD (9/12/24) — The Highlands School will host a 5K race and One-Mile Fun Walk at the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air located at 424 Williams St. on Sunday, October 13th from 9-12 p.m. The One-Mile Fun Walk allows for athletes of all levels to participate.

The event benefits The Highlands School, a K-8 independent school that serves students with language-based differences and achievement gaps. 100% of the net proceeds of the race will be used to help offset tuition for families that have the need but not the means to change their child’s life through the small group classroom setting and individually tailored teaching experience that helps to bring them back into mainstream school environments.

5K race awards include:

Top 5 overall male and female 1st place $300, 2nd place $200, 3rd place $100, 4th place $75, 5th place $50.

Top 3 masters male and female 1st place $100, 2nd place $75, 3rd place $50.

The entry fee is $38.10. The fee includes a 1/4 zip pull over long sleeve technical shirt, chip timing, race bib and those 21 and over will get a same day beer ticket for one beer across the street from the finish line at Independent Brewery. All finishers of the 5k and the one-mile fun walk will receive a custom finishers medal.

For additional details and to register visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/BelAir/TheHighlandsSchool5kand1milefunwalk/