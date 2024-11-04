Harford Community College President Dr. Theresa B. Felder receives Pacesetter of the Year Award

Dr. Theresa B. Felder, President of Harford Community College, received the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR) District 1 Pacesetter of the Year Award. Here are the details provided by the college.







Photo by Lauren Raygor, Harford Community College

Dr. Theresa Felder Named NCMPR District 1 Pacesetter Award Winner

Dr. Theresa B. Felder, President of Harford Community College, was named the recipient of the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR) District 1 Pacesetter of the Year Award. The award was presented at the NCMPR District 1 Conference that was held in Baltimore last month.

The Pacesetter Award recognizes a chief executive officer at a two-year community or technical college who has demonstrated leadership, support and/or ability in the area of college communications and marketing. Emphasis is placed on accomplishments within the past year.

Dr. Felder became the 10th President of Harford Community College in January 2021 and the College’s first African American president. Dr. Felder passionately champions the transformative benefits of community college and is dedicated to expanding Harford Community College’s impact across the county. Her mission is to ensure access to higher education for all students, with a special focus on increasing graduation rates among first generation and low income students.

As a first-generation college student herself, Dr. Felder understands the life-changing power of education. She believes deeply in the ripple effect that educating one student can have on their family and community. Guided by her mantra “One student and one family at a time,” she envisions helping students progress and build meaningful careers. Her commitment to reaching underserved communities and providing affordable educational opportunities is a driving force underlying her work.

She prioritizes increasing community access to education by bringing Harford’s short-term certifications and degree programs to the community. To better reach the underserved areas of southeastern Harford County, the College opened the Workforce Training Center at Water’s Edge in September. This new workforce and continuing education center is accessible by public transportation and will offer five key programs aimed at attracting new students and business partners.

Dr. Felder has established strong relationships with community partners, such as Harford County Public Schools and Aberdeen Proving Ground, a U.S. Army facility. These relationships have enhanced the College’s reputation and garnered support from their leadership.

Her passion for fostering an inclusive culture is evident in every aspect of her work. Her unwavering commitment to diversity, equity and inclusivity is evident in the programs and events she supports, including the Diversity, Inclusion, Culture and Equity Committee on campus; the Harford Civil Rights Project, a county-wide project that focuses on African American civil rights; and the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride (UCBP) Foundation, which provides advocacy and support for LGBTQIA+ communities in Harford and the surrounding counties. Harford Community College is an annual sponsor for the UCBP Foundation Pride Festival and has developed an Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Foundation Scholarship for LGBTQIA+ students pursuing their dreams through education.

Since her time as president at Harford Community College, Dr. Felder has been honored by The Baltimore Sun as one of the 25 Women to Watch: Best in Advocacy, Business and Health. She was recognized with the 2023 Paragon Award for New Presidents by the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society and was named as one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women by The Daily Record in 2023.

Dr. Felder is active in the community and serves on various nonprofit boards, including the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, the Harford County Economic Development Advisory Board, the Susquehanna Workforce Network (SWN), the Northeastern Maryland Technology Council (NMTC), the Greater Baltimore President’s Advisory Committee, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, the Harford Business Roundtable for Education, and the Harford Leadership Academy. She actively participates in the Maryland Association of Community Colleges as an advocate for the state’s 16 community colleges.

In her role as the College’s President, Dr. Felder has proven to be an enthusiastic leader and advocate for student success. Through her leadership, Harford Community College is continuously recognized as a leader in education and training within our county and throughout the state.