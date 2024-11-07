Harford County celebrates employment of citizens with differing abilities at annual Employment Recognition Luncheon

County Executive Bob Cassilly and Harford County’s Office of Disability Services and Commission on Disabilities honored individuals and organizations at their annual Employment Recognition Luncheon on October 30 at the Bel Air Armory, in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Back row L-R: Kristy Breslin, WMAR; Kevin Greenwell, Housing & Community Services; Matt Moore, Employee Award of Merit; Brooke Meyers, Student Worker of the Year; David Pickett, Commission on Disabilities; CSM Bradford L. Smith, U.S. Army Test & Evaluation; Jody Jackson, Veteran of the Year; Carol Beatty, Secretary, MD Department of Disabilities; Susan Affleck Bauer and Amy McClaskey, Harford County Housing & Community Services.

Middle row L-R: Patrick Rardon, Volunteer of the Year; Joshua Albright, Volunteer of Merit; Jen Tribull, NHMS Food & Nutrition Manager, Employer of the Year

Front row L-R: Keynote Speakers Melissa Evans and Sylva Lexus Green; Katelyn Hammaker, Employee of the Year; Theodore Briones, Student Worker of Merit; and Keith Street, Employee Award of Merit.



Harford County Celebrates Employment of Citizens with Differing Abilities

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 7, 2024) – Celebrating the employment of citizens with disabilities, County Executive Bob Cassilly and Harford County’s Office of Disability Services and Commission on Disabilities honored individuals and organizations at their annual Employment Recognition Luncheon on October 30 at the Bel Air Armory, in Bel Air.

More than 80 guests attended this inspiring event honoring employees with disabilities who have exhibited exceptional ability and determination in the workplace. The event also recognizes employers, individuals, and organizations that are changing attitudes about people with disabilities in the workforce.

Harford County holds this event in October of each year to coincide with National Disability Employment Awareness Month. This year the national theme was “Access to Good Jobs for All.”

Keynote speakers Melissa Evans, Accessibility Program Supervisor for the Maryland Sephora Distribution Center and employee, Sylva Lexus Green emphasized the importance of companies who provide employment for those with differing abilities.

“One of the key pillars in Sephora’s dedication to inclusion is to be an employer of choice,” said Evans, “this means diverse hiring, ensuring equal pay for equal work and equitable benefits to all.”

“I love working at Sephora,” Lexus Green stated. “Despite having a disability, I am an equal at Sephora.” She also offered a piece of advice, “Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do a job or task. You have a voice and don’t let anyone put you down.”

Awards were presented to the following individuals and organizations for their outstanding achievements and support of those with differing abilities for 2023:

Employer of the Year Award: Harford County Public Schools North Harford Middle School Food & Nutrition Program.

Employee of the Year Award: Katelyn Hammaker, entrepreneur and employed by Harford County Public Schools/North Harford Middle School Food & Nutrition Program

Student Worker of the Year Award: Brooke Meyers, employed by Mannequin on Main

Volunteer of the Year Award: Patrick Rardon

Accessibility Award: U.S. Army Test & Evaluation Command

Veteran of the Year Award: Jody B. Jackson

Awards of Merit included two Employee Awards of Merit, given to Matt Moore, employed by Great Wolf Lodge and Keith Street, employed by Chimes DC, APG; a Student Worker Award of Merit, given to Theodore Briones who works with the Future Link Program, Harford Academy; and a Volunteer of the Year Award of Merit given to Joshua Albright.

“We are excited to recognize the skills and outstanding contributions of those with differing abilities in our workforce, and proud to honor local businesses and organizations that support these individuals,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Together, they ensure that every individual who wants to work can prepare for employment and be successful.”

A photo gallery of this year’s event is available at: https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3367/Disability-Employment-Awards

The Harford County Office of Disability Services and its partners offer an array of programs to connect businesses with motivated, dependable staff, and to connect employees with disabilities to on-the-job training, modification, and technology assistance. For more information, please contact 410-638-3373.