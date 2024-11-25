Harford County Commission for Women seeks nominees for Leading Women Awards by Jan. 21

The Harford County Commission for Women seeks nominations of Harford County students who excel in academics and community service. Here are the details provided by the county government:

Nominees Sought for 2025 Harford County Leading Women Awards; Deadline for Submissions Jan 21

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 22, 2024) – The Harford County Commission for Women is seeking nominations for outstanding young women for the 2025 Harford County Leading Women – Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow Awards. Schools, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to nominate deserving young women who have made a difference in their school and/or community and positively impact the lives of others.

Nominees should be Harford County residents in grades 7-12. Awards will be given in three categories: grades 7 – 8, 9 – 10 and 11 – 12. The first-place winner in each group will receive a $1,000 cash prize. All nominees will be recognized for their academic accomplishments and community service at a reception and awards ceremony in the spring of 2025.

The deadline for nomination submissions is Friday, January 21, 2025. Nominations must be submitted online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/LeadingWomen. For questions contact the Harford County Department of Housing & Community Services at 410-638-3045.