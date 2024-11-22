Harford County Public Library celebrates its team at annual Staff Day

The Harford County Public Library celebrated its team at its annual Staff Day, Oct. 14. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees with Service and Fahrney Awardees. (Photo by Robin Sommer of MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

Harford County Public Library Holds Annual Staff Day, Honors 60 Staff Members for Service Anniversaries

Belcamp, Md., November 22, 2024 – At its annual Staff Day, Harford County Public Library celebrated its team and honored 60 staff members for various years of service. Held October 14 at Mountain Christian Church’s Abingdon Campus, Staff Day also featured a state-of-the-library presentation by CEO Mary Hastler.

“Staff Day is when we celebrate the dedicated and accomplished professionals who make Harford County Public Library the best. The good work that goes on every day in every branch and at our administrative office is possible because of the wonderful staff members who give their all to the Library and its customers,” said Hastler. “It’s also an honor to recognize those who are celebrating significant milestone anniversaries, and we thank them for their service.”

Library staff members were honored for years of service ranging from two to 35 years. Among those honored were Kristen DeLambo from the Whiteford Library and Lisa Pounds, Edgewood, for 35 years of service; and Andrea Beichler, Administrative Office, and Margaret Polischeck, Abingdon, for 30 years. Diane Berkman, Aberdeen; Jessica Cleaver, Administrative Office; Doug Hess, Jarrettsville; Suzy Vogtman, Whiteford; Julie Wills, Administrative Office; and Carrie Yocum, Administrative Office, were recognized for 25 years of service. Celebrating 20 years with the Library were Elizabeth Bowker, Jarrettsville; Colleen Hampton, Administrative Office; Annie Kovach, Bel Air; Colleen Martin, Bel Air; Jennifer Meadows, Administrative Office; Jennifer Mitchell, Administrative Office; Lisa Mittman, Abingdon; and Julianne Sterrett, Bel Air.

The Roenna Fahrney Recognition Award, named in honor of Roenna Fahrney who was Library director from 1957-78, honors exceptional performance of staff members who demonstrate outstanding service to the community spirit. Individual Roenna Fahrney Awards were presented at Staff Day to Harvey Dail, Abingdon; Katherine Ellis, Jarrettsville; and Patty Hagan, Bel Air.

The Roenna Fahrney group award winner was the Opening the Gift Team of Laura Dudzinski, Debbie Reid, Theresa Stephens, Kim Truxel and Bethany Vangrin, all from the Bel Air Library.

Staff Day was chaired by Charles Ross. Jennifer Button, Maurice Coleman, Kitty Duggan, Alyssia Gilmore, Will Sexton, Pam Taylor and Raquel Warbington served on the planning committee.