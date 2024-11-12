Local author Josh Pons to discuss his latest book “Letters from Country Life: Adolphe Pons, Man o’ War and the Founding of Maryland’s Oldest Thoroughbred Farm” Nov. 21 at the Abingdon Library

Award-winning writer Josh Pons is to discuss his book “Letters from Country Life: Adolphe Pons, Man o’ War and the Founding of Maryland’s Oldest Thoroughbred Farm” during the Meet the Author program 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Abingdon Library. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Abingdon, Md., November 11, 2024 — Harford County Public Library welcomes two-time Eclipse Award-winning writer Josh Pons for a Meet the Author program on November 21 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road.

A Harford County resident, Pons will share his latest literary gem, “Letters from Country Life: Adolphe Pons, Man o’ War and the Founding of Maryland’s Oldest Thoroughbred Farm.” An epic story set against the backdrop of World War I, the Great Depression and World War II, “Letters from Country Life” is a fresh look at the Golden Age of horse racing and how the past influences the present.

Drawing upon his popular BloodHorse magazine column, Pons invites readers along as he unearths the voices of Gilded Age tycoons through letters, telegrams and never-before-seen photos.

“Josh Pons is an excellent storyteller who brings history to life. Country Life Farm has been an important part of Harford County’s horse history for more than 90 years, and Josh’s new book is a fascinating look at horse racing and how the present is influenced by the past. Our customers are in for a treat the evening of November 21,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

Pons is president of the Maryland Horse Library and Education Center and vice president of the Maryland Horse Breeders Association. He, along with his brother Mike, operates Country Life Farm, a full-service Thoroughbred farm in Fallston specializing in breeding and racing partnerships. Pons and his wife, Ellen live at Country Life, together with an extended Pons family of all ages.

Registration for the program is recommended in advance at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/11959906. Books will be available for purchase and signing.