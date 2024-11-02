Smithson family of Harford County featured in new season of Maryland Public Television’s ‘Maryland Farm & Harvest’

Harford County’s Smithson family is to be featured in the new season of Maryland Public Television’s “Maryland Farm & Harvest,” which starts Nov. 12. Here are the details provided by Maryland Public Television:

New season of MPT’s Maryland Farm & Harvest debuts November 12

Award-winning original series highlights the best of Maryland agriculture from the Appalachian Mountains to the coastal plain and everywhere between

OWINGS MILLS, MD – Maryland Public Television’s (MPT) original series Maryland Farm & Harvest returns for its 12th season on Tuesday, November 12 with the first of 13 new half-hour episodes. A two-minute teaser video for the upcoming season is available to view on the series’ YouTube channel at youtube.com/@MarylandFarmHarvest. Maryland Farm & Harvest airs on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on MPT-HD and PBS app and MPT’s online video player. The popular weekly series takes viewers on a journey across the Free State, telling engaging and enlightening stories about the farms, people, and technology required to sustain and grow agriculture in Maryland, the state’s number one commercial industry.

Over the course of the season, Maryland Farm & Harvest will follow three farming families with children competing in 4-H across the state. Viewers will be introduced to the Smithson family from Harford County, the Chamelin family from Carroll County, and the King family from Queen Anne’s County as their children compete at their respective county fairs. Those who win at the county level will appear again during a special season finale episode covering their competitions at the 2024 Maryland State Fair.

Joanne Clendining, who has earned two Emmy® awards from the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for her work on Maryland Farm & Harvest, returns as host. She is again joined by Al Spoler, host of “The Local Buy” segments, and by a variety of local chefs who serve as guest hosts of the series’ “Farm to Skillet” segments.

With introductions filmed at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster, the November 12 season premiere features the following stories:

Deere Valley Farm (Montgomery County) – Host Joanne Clendining heads to Dickerson , where she meets the Baker family of Deere Valley Farm just in time for the winter wheat harvest. The Bakers are fourth- and fifth-generation grain and livestock farmers. Behind the wheel of the combine harvester, Joanne helps the family cut the last of the season’s wheat and plant the farm’s early summer soybeans.

U.S. Air Force veteran Eddie Downey and family are raising Texas Longhorn cattle at Downey Family Farm in Upperco . Their goal is to raise the best longhorns in the country and – with Hubbell's Jeremiah 29:11, a bull with off-the-charts genetics – they might just be able to do it. Meanwhile, veterinarians visit the farm to determine whether any cows have gotten pregnant. The Local Buy: Black Locust Farm Brewery (Baltimore County) – Segment host Al Spoler heads to Black Locust Hops farm brewery in Freeland, where he meets owners Che' and Lisa Carton and is shown how hops are grown, harvested, and used in the beer making process. Al learns about Che's evolution from passionate home brewer to expert hop grower. Then, he joins Lisa in the taproom to get a taste of what makes Black Locust Hops special.

U.S. Air Force veteran Eddie Downey and family are raising Texas Longhorn cattle at Downey Family Farm in . Their goal is to raise the best longhorns in the country and – with Hubbell’s Jeremiah 29:11, a bull with off-the-charts genetics – they might just be able to do it. Meanwhile, veterinarians visit the farm to determine whether any cows have gotten pregnant. The Local Buy: Black Locust Farm Brewery (Baltimore County) – Segment host Al Spoler heads to Black Locust Hops farm brewery in Freeland, where he meets owners Che’ and Lisa Carton and is shown how hops are grown, harvested, and used in the beer making process. Al learns about Che’s evolution from passionate home brewer to expert hop grower. Then, he joins Lisa in the taproom to get a taste of what makes Black Locust Hops special.

More than 16 million viewers have watched Maryland Farm & Harvest on the statewide public TV network since its debut in 2013. The series has traveled to nearly 500 farms, fisheries, and other agriculture-related locations during its first 11 seasons, covering every Maryland county, as well as Baltimore City and Washington, D.C.

Encore broadcasts of Maryland Farm & Harvest air on MPT-HD on Thursdays at 11 p.m. and on Sundays at 6 a.m. Episodes also air on MPT2/Create® on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Past episodes can be viewed on the free PBS App and MPT’s online video player, while episode segments are available on the series’ YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/MarylandFarmHarvest/featured.

Audiences are invited to engage with the series on social media @MarylandFarmHarvest on Facebook and @mdfarmtv on Instagram.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is MPT’s co-production partner for Maryland Farm & Harvest. Major funding is provided by the Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board.

Additional funding is provided by Maryland’s Best; MARBIDCO; a grant from the Maryland Department of Agriculture, Specialty Crop Block Program; Farm Credit; Maryland Soybean Board; Maryland Nursery, Landscape & Greenhouse Association; Maryland Association of Soil Conservation Districts; Maryland Farm Bureau; The Keith Campbell Foundation for the Environment; Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation; and by the citizens of Baltimore County.