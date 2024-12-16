Adam Freeland and Melissa Mullan of Harford Financial Group earn Circle of Excellence distinction for third consecutive year

Adam Freeland and Melissa Mullan of Harford Financial Group earned the highest-level achievement offered by their financial solutions firm for the third consecutive year. Here are the details provided by Harford Financial Group:

Adam Freeland and Melissa Mullan of Harford Financial Group. (Photo by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)



Harford Financial Group’s Adam Freeland and Melissa Mullan Earn Cambridge 2025 Circle of Excellence Distinction For Third Year in a Row

Cambridge’s top achievement recognizes advisors for outstanding leadership and service to clients

Harford Financial Group’s Adam Freeland, CFP™, managing principal, and Melissa Mullan, CFP™, lead advisor, have qualified for the 2025 Circle of Excellence by their financial solutions firm, Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. (Cambridge). Freeland and Mullan were also named to the Circle of Excellence in 2023 and 2024.

The Circle of Excellence is the highest-level achievement presented by Cambridge and recognizes financial professionals who have displayed strong leadership in their field as well as a commitment to upholding Cambridge’s core values of integrity, commitment, flexibility and kindness while providing exemplary service to their clients.

Introduced in 2023, the Circle of Excellence distinction provides opportunities for financial professionals to meet other leaders, hone their skills and talents, and gain exposure to new perspectives. Cambridge’s Circle of Excellence qualification is earned by financial professionals who maintain an independent, service-driven mindset while actively demonstrating their commitment to serving clients.

The February 2025 annual conference in Marco Island, Florida, recognizes Circle of Excellence qualifiers and brings them together for a multi-day event that includes networking sessions, industry-leading speakers and exclusive educational opportunities. Along with members of Cambridge’s senior leadership team, honorees engage in community-building activities, share experiences, foster connections and review the latest trends and news in the industry.



“Adam Freeland and Melissa Mullan have demonstrated a commitment to our core values and a true passion for serving their clients; we are honored to have Adam and Melissa as Circle of Excellence qualifiers,” said Cambridge President of Growth and Development Jeff Vivacqua. “At Cambridge, we strive to provide a culture dedicated to service, and we work to provide opportunities for our independent financial professionals to collaborate with colleagues and peers to grow their leadership and make a positive impact in the industry.”