Harford County Public Library’s “Cozy Up With A Good Book” 2025 Winter Reading Program runs Dec. 21 through March 19

Harford County Public Library’s “Cozy Up With A Good Book” 2025 Winter Reading Program, begins December 21 and continues through March 19. Here are the details provided by the library system:

‘Cozy Up With A Good Book’ During Harford County Public Library’s 2025 Winter Reading Program

Annual program for adults and high school students includes new Winter Reading Bingo

Belcamp, Md., December 19, 2024 — Harford County Public Library invites customers to “Cozy Up With A Good Book” during the 2025 Winter Reading Program, which takes place December 21 through March 19.

The 2025 Winter Reading Program was created especially for adults and high school students in grades 9-12. Register online at https://hcplonline.org/winterreading.php or stop by any Harford County Public Library branch to sign up.

To complete the 2025 Winter Reading program, adults should read or listen to at least five books, and high school students should read or listen to at least three books. Once the reading portion of the program is complete, participants will receive a free 2025 collector’s mug (while supplies last). Sponsors of the 2025 Winter Reading mug are APGFCU, BGE, Brightview Senior Living, Bel Air Friends of HCPL, Havre de Grace Friends of HCPL and Harford County Public Library Foundation.

Winter Reading Bingo is a new activity this year that invites participants to complete a bingo card featuring cozy activities like reading, attending Library events and visiting local businesses. Those who complete five activities in a row, column or diagonally will receive a special HCPL magnetic bookmark at any Library location (while supplies last). In addition, winners will be entered to win a limited-edition Winter Reading tote bag.

“Winter is the perfect time to ‘cozy up with a good book.’ Harford County Public Library offers many books, from bestsellers just released to well-loved classics, in a variety of formats, making reading an easy pastime for everyone. Our special collections also offer other cozy indoor activities like binge boxes with movies and television shows and board games with well-loved favorites and new additions,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “This year’s Winter Reading Bingo is also a fun way to participate in the program and be a part of the community. A big thank you to our mug sponsors who help make the 2025 Winter Reading Program possible.”

For more information about the 2025 Winter Reading program, visit https://hcplonline.org/winterreading.php.