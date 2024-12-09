Maryland’s 2024 Youth Apprentice of the Year, Franzy Servano, works in the Defense Interns program, part of the Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) program at Joppatowne High School. Here are the details provided by the school district:

Joppatowne High School Senior, Franzy Servano, Named Maryland’s 2024 Youth Apprentice of the Year

Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) senior Franzy Servano has been named Maryland’s 2024 Youth Apprentice of the Year. Franzy, a student with the Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) program at Joppatowne High School, was honored by Governor Wes Moore during National Apprenticeship Week for her outstanding work in the Defense Interns program, where she is gaining real-world experience in cybersecurity and technology.

Through her apprenticeship, Franzy rotates among four defense contractors throughout the year, building expertise in cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and troubleshooting. This unique opportunity has significantly shaped her career aspirations, inspiring her to pursue advanced studies in Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics after graduating from HCPS.

“Receiving the Maryland Youth Apprentice of the Year award is an incredible honor,” Franzy shared. “This apprenticeship has been a transformative experience, providing me with skills, mentorship, and real-world insights that will guide me as I pursue my future career. To anyone with ambitions or considering similar opportunities: take the leap and apply! You’ll never know where life will take you, so greet every opportunity with open arms.”

Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson congratulated Franzy on her achievement, stating, “Franzy’s dedication to her apprenticeship and her passion for learning are inspiring. Her success demonstrates the power of connecting students with hands-on experiences that prepare them for high-demand careers. We are incredibly proud of Franzy and the opportunities our partnerships offer to students across Harford County.”

Franzy’s recognition highlights the importance of apprenticeship programs which provide students with the chance to “earn and learn.” These initiatives equip students with the skills and confidence needed to excel in their future careers while addressing workforce demands in various fields.