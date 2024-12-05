The Highlands School reduces tuition for grades K-2 to promote early intervention

The Highlands School is reducing its tuition for kindergarten through second grade as part of its commitment to early intervention. Here are the details provided by the school:

The Highlands School Announces New Tuition Rates for Grades K-2

The Highlands School has reduced K-2 tuition starting fall 2025

Bel Air, MD (12/5/24) — The Highlands School, a K-8 independent school dedicated to educating students with learning differences and bridging achievement gaps, announced reduced tuition for grades K-2 starting in fall 2025 as part of its commitment to early intervention. The 2025 K-2 tuition will be reduced to $21,000, a $9,000 reduction.

“At The Highlands School, we recognize the importance of early intervention. Research shows that the foundational years of education set the stage for lifelong learning, confidence, and success,” said Highlands School Head of School Claudia Nachtigal. “We believe every child should have access to an education that sets them up for long-term success, hence our decision to reduce our K-2 tuition making it more affordable than ever.”

The Highlands Schools K-2 program lays the foundation for academic readiness by utilizing the following techniques:

Small class setting

Language-rich classroom stressing expanded oral language​

Multi-sensory: Visual, Auditory, Kinesthetic, Tactile (VAKT) training​

Concept development (spatial, temporal, quantitative, tonal)​

Phonological development (manipulation of sounds through activities)​

Large and small muscle development prior to writing expectations​

The priority enrollment deadline is Feb. 21st. To learn more and see the new lower school tuition rate, visit: https://highlandsschool.net/highlands-school-tuition/.

To schedule a tour, visit: https://highlandsschool.net/learn-more-about-admissions/.