The former Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer for SECU of Maryland, Becky Smith, as been appointed as APGFCU’s President/CEO effective Jan. 29. Here are the details provided by APG Federal Credit Union:

Smith Appointed New President/CEO of APGFCU®

EDGEWOOD, Md., January 7, 2025 – The APG Federal Credit Union Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Becky Smith to serve as APGFCU’s President/CEO effective January 29, 2025. Smith most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer for SECU of Maryland, the state’s largest credit union with $5.7 billion in assets. She will become the third CEO in APGFCU’s 87-year history, and succeeds Don W. Lewis, who retired in June 2024 following 45 years of service to the credit union, including nearly 30 years as CEO.

Becky Smith

“Becky brings exceptional credentials and experience to APGFCU for member services and organizational growth,” said APGFCU Board Chairman Donald J. Burnett, COL (Ret). “The board is confident she will lead our financial cooperative to empower member-owners in building generational wealth with member-focused services to achieve, prosper, and grow.”

During her tenure at SECU, Smith also served as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, as well as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. Her prior experience includes leadership positions in banking and with a global strategy and marketing consulting firm. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication and media studies at Shippensburg University and recently completed the Credit Union Executive Society (CUES) CEO Institute program.

“I am truly honored and excited to take on the role of President and CEO at APGFCU,” said Smith. “It is a privilege to lead an organization so deeply committed to its members, employees, and the community. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to drive innovation, strengthen our services, and continue making a meaningful impact for the communities we proudly serve.”

APGFCU currently ranks as Maryland’s fifth-largest credit union with $2.4 billion in assets. Originally chartered in 1938 to serve employees of Aberdeen Proving Ground, it converted to a community charter in 2003 to serve all of Harford and Cecil counties in Maryland. In 2022, the credit union further expanded its charter to serve Baltimore County and Baltimore City.

APGFCU membership is free and open to everyone who lives, works, worships, volunteers or attends school in Harford County, Cecil County, Baltimore County and Baltimore City. For more information, call 410-272-4000 or visit apgfcu.com.