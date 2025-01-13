Citizen comment period for Harford County FY26 Budget Town Hall meeting is now open

Budget priorities can be sent by email or by U.S. Mail. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Cassilly Invites Citizen Questions, Input on FY26 Budget; Comment Period Open Now for February 6 Town Hall Meeting

BEL AIR, Md., (Jan 8, 2025) – County Executive Bob Cassilly is offering several opportunities for public engagement in Harford’s budget for the coming fiscal year.

Citizens may submit their budget priorities by email or by U.S. Mail at any time starting now or speak in person at a town hall meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday, February 6 at the Edgewood Recreation Center, 1980 Brookside Drive, Edgewood.

New this year, citizens’ questions about the budget are welcome and must be submitted in writing prior to February 6. The county executive and his budget team will provide responses at the town hall event.

“Our budget hearings have traditionally been limited to citizens talking to us about their priorities,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “This year we’re also inviting questions to foster a deeper understanding of taxpayer funding and budget decisions that affect us all. Send us your questions in advance so we can prepare appropriate responses, and as always, we look forward to hearing from the citizens we serve.”

Contact information is as follows:

Email: iGovHarford@harfordcountymd.gov

U.S. Mail: Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, 220 S. Main St., Bel Air, Md. 21014

By law in Harford County, the county executive proposes a budget each April to fund county operations and capital programs for the upcoming fiscal year that begins on July 1st. The county executive’s recommended budget, which is based on revenue projections, is subject to final approval by the Harford County Council.

Once the county executive sets operating funding levels, the council may not add funding to any area of the budget except for the public school system. If the council adds funding for the schools, it can only add up to the amount requested by the school board, and only by taking those funds from another area of the county budget or by raising revenue.

The primary source of county revenue is local property and income taxes paid by county citizens.

In addition to the public school system, several other outside agencies depend, in full or in part, on county funding for their operating and capital budgets. These agencies include the sheriff’s office, community college, public library and health department. It is important to note that once county funding for outside agencies is approved by the County Council, budgeting decisions within each agency are determined by that agency’s leadership, based on revenue from all sources.

For information about the current, FY 2025 county budget, please visit:

http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1531/Budget-and-Management-Research.