Dr. Michele Campagna named Vice President for Student Success at Harford Community College

Harford Community College has announced the appointment of Dr. Michele Campagna to the position of Vice President for Student Success. Here are the details provided by the college:

Harford Community College Announces New VP for Student Success

Harford Community College announces the appointment of Dr. Michele Campagna to the position of Vice President for Student Success. Dr. Campagna began serving in this role on January 6, 2025.

Dr. Campagna earned a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from New York University, a Master of Education in Counseling from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and a Doctor of Education in Higher Education from the University of Alabama.

Prior to joining Harford, she served as the Assistant Vice President and Dean for Student Success at SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC). While there, Dr. Campagna facilitated a reorganization to create the comprehensive Student Success area, which she led. She was responsible for student enrollment, retention, and engagement; accessibility services; academic, career, and transfer advising; student support services and an educational opportunity program; a City University of New York Accelerated Study in Associate Programs replication program; and student support initiatives for Black, Hispanic and Latino men. Additionally, she provided strategic leadership to develop and implement, along with campus partners, a shared vision for student success. Dr. Campagna was also responsible for the management of several grants to increase student success rates, including a Title V Hispanic-Serving Institutions grant. During her time with SUNY WCC, she co-led its academic advising redesign core team, its adoption of directed self-placement, and oversaw and implemented the introduction of a first-year seminar course and served as its SUNY Guided Pathways lead.

She previously served as SUNY WCC’s Assistant Dean for Learning Initiatives and Student Success. In addition, Dr. Campagna was the Executive Director for the Center for Advising and Student Transitions as well as the Director for New Student Experience at Montclair State University in New Jersey.

Other positions she has held include Assistant Dean for Undergraduate Students at Seton Hall University, Director of Advising and Counseling at Hudson County Community College, and Interim Director for TRIO Student Support Services at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Dr. Campagna is a published author and has taught doctoral courses in Community College Leadership.