Harford County Public Library Foundation Elects Matthew L. Allison to Board of Directors

Belcamp, Md., January 24, 2025 – Harford County Public Library Foundation elected Matthew L. Allison, a corporate associate at Nemphos Braue, LLC, to serve on its Board of Directors for a three-year term.

Harford County Public Library Foundation is a charitable organization that raises funds and awareness to support the Library’s services, resources and capital improvements beyond the capacity of the Library’s tax-funded operating budget.

“We are delighted to welcome Matthew Allison to the Foundation’s Board,” said Amber Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement. “Our Board members are dedicated volunteers who champion our innovative and award-winning Library system. Matthew’s expertise and impressive background make him an outstanding addition to our team.”

At Nemphos Braue, Allison supports clients across a number of industries while leveraging his background in mergers and acquisitions, financings and corporate governance.

He holds a law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law, where he was editor-in-chief of the University of Baltimore Law Review and was the Distinguished Scholar in the Royal Graham Shannonhouse III Honor Society. He holds a MBA and Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Sociology from West Virginia Wesleyan College. He received the 2023-25 Rising Star Award from Maryland Super Lawyers.

Harford County Public Library Foundation is currently working on several projects including the 2nd Annual Taste of Harford on May 18 at Vignon Manor Farm and the 21st Annual Gala on November 1 at the Abingdon Library.

Incorporated in 2000, the Foundation is a tax-exempt 501(c)3 organization (ID#23-2987712) led by a 20-member Board of Directors representing community and business leaders in Harford County, including three members of the Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees. The Foundation raises funding through corporate sponsorships, individual giving, special events and grants. More information may be found at HCPLonline.org.