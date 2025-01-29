Harford County Public Library hosts 2nd Annual Romance Author Fest Feb. 12 at Abingdon Library

Harford County Public Library is to host its 2nd Annual Romance Author Fest Feb. 12 at the Abingdon Library. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Abingdon, Md., January 29, 2025 — Harford County Public Library hosts its 2nd Annual Romance Author Fest featuring two events on February 12 at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

The Romance Authors Fest starts with a “Meet the Romance Authors” event from 4 to 6 p.m. with authors at their respective booths where their books may be purchased and signed. The featured authors include Cheryl Barton, Christina Elle, Nonna Henry, J. L. Lora, C.B. Noy, Kara Pleasants, Rebecca Rivard, Mona Shroff, Denise Stout, Jennifer Vido, Kristie Wolf, Diane Wylie and Nancy Yeager. Advanced registration for this part of the festival is not required.

A panel discussion hosted by award-winning local romance author Jennifer Vido and featuring authors Christina Elle, Mona Shroff and Kristie Wolf takes place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This lively conversation will focus on what it means to be a romance author, where their inspiration comes from, what their writing process is, what is on the horizon for each of the authors and more. Advanced registration is recommended at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/12736811.

“If you enjoy a good romance novel, the Romance Author Fest is for you. These authors look forward to meeting their fans, discussing their books and autographing them,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “For the second year in a row, we are pleased to showcase these amazing Maryland-based authors at this event that celebrates February as the Month of Love.”

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2024 Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association Excellence in Marketing Award for graphic excellence for the second time. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.