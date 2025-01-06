Harford County Public Library hosts its 7th Annual Fairy Tale & Superhero Festival Jan. 17

Harford County Public Library’s 7th Annual Fairy Tale & Superhero Festival comes to the Abingdon Library Jan. 17. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Daylong celebration on January 17 features guest readers, crafts, STEM activities, parade, dance parties, parachute play and more

Abingdon, Md., January 2, 2025 — Harford County Public Library’s 7th Annual Fairy Tale & Superhero Festival takes place Friday, January 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

“Both children and adults love our Fairy Tale & Superhero Festival. It’s a day for everyone to enjoy their favorite children’s books and characters and to participate in a variety of super awesome activities,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We offer activities that teach STEM thinking and learning plus crafts, parades, a scavenger hunt, celebrity guest readers and more. We invite everyone to join us on January 17.”

Participants are invited to come dressed as their favorite fairy tale or superhero character or as an everyday superhero. Activities include scavenger hunts, dance parties, parachute and puppet play, prince/princess/superhero parade and a superhero training course.

STEM activities (including coloring sheets, scavenger hunts, sticker polls, Lego activities and matching games) feature 3 Billy Goats Bridge Building, Goldilocks and the 3 Bears, Humpty Dumpty, Princess and the Pea Pattern Recognition and Yellow Brick Road Legos. Children can also make a variety of crafts focusing on Fairy House, Spiderman, superhero-themed cuffs, wizard gnomes and Rapunzel braids friendship bracelets.

Celebrity story time throughout the day features local community leaders sharing their favorite children’s picture books.

For more information about the festival, visit HCPLonline.org.