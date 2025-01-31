Harford County to host free Housing Fair and First-time Homebuyers workshop March 22

Harford County is to host a free Housing Fair and First-time Homebuyers workshop 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 22 at the EPICENTER at Edgewood, 1918 Pulaski Highway. Here are the details provided by the county government:

Harford County to Host Housing Fair for Homebuyers March 22

BEL AIR, Md., (Jan. 30, 2025) – Buying a home can seem like a daunting task, especially for first-time home buyers. Harford County is offering help by hosting a free Housing Fair and First-time Homebuyers workshop in March.

The fair is open to anyone looking to purchase a home in Maryland. Participants must attend the Housing Fair for its full duration, complete the offered workshop and the required 1:1 counseling session to meet the eligibility requirements for a First Time Homebuyer Certificate.

Attendees will learn the essentials of homebuying, including:

Understanding affordability, borrowing, and credit

Getting pre-approved for a mortgage

How to select a realtor

The purchasing process, including home inspections and title reviews

Responsibilities once you become a homeowner

Information on downpayment and closing cost assistance

Over 30 vendors are expected to be on hand. Presenters include industry professionals in real estate, lending, home inspections, title companies, and Harford County HUD-certified counselors. All will be available to answer questions.

The workshop will be held Saturday, March 22, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the EPICENTER at Edgewood, located at 1918 Pulaski Highway.

Pre-registration is required at www.harfordcountymd.gov/HousingFair.

“This free workshop is a valuable resource, and I encourage first-time home buyers and those exploring the possibility of homeownership to attend,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “The event is a great opportunity to connect with industry professionals who can help simplify the homebuying process.”

For more information and questions, contact Keith Kimmel, Department of Housing & Community Services, at 410-638-3045 or kwkimmel@harfordcountymd.gov.