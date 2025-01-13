Local ShopRite stores to host job fairs Jan. 18

The parent company of local ShopRite stores announced they will be holding job fairs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 18. Here are the details provided by Wakefern Food Corp.:

Supermarkets to Host Job Fairs on January 18

ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market to hold walk-up job fairs

Keasbey, NJ (January 13, 2025) – Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative with member companies that own and operate supermarket banners, including ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market, today announced that select stores will host hiring fairs on Saturday, January 18 for candidates looking for career opportunities and valuable experience in retail.

The walk-up job fairs are taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at store locations throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland. Interested candidates can visit most participating ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage or Fairway Market stores to speak with a hiring representative for an immediate interview. Full-time, part-time and management positions are available, depending on location.

Available positions, including general, perishable, front end and stocking clerks, feature flexible hours and a wide variety of cross training to provide employees with the knowledge, skills and tools to work as a team throughout the store. Training programs include a game-based training app that helps each associate succeed in the retail environment. The cooperative’s family-owned stores also provide team members opportunities for career growth and community engagement – with hunger-fighting and sustainability events taking place throughout the year.

Associates can also take advantage of entertainment and tuition discounts, and scholarship opportunities.

Interested candidates can find out more about the job fairs and career opportunities by checking with their local stores or online:

ShopRite

Price Rite Marketplace

The Fresh Grocer

Gourmet Garage

Fairway Market

The precautionary snow date for the job fairs is January 25 (same times).

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises nearly 50 member families that today independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market, Di Bruno Bros. banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com.

###