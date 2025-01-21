Section of East Nobles Mill Road in Darlington to close Jan. 27 for three weeks

A section of E. Nobles Mill Road between Trappe Church Road and Nobles Mill Road in Darlington is to close for three weeks starting Jan. 27. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

BEL AIR, Md., (Jan. 21, 2025) – A section of E. Nobles Mill Road between Trappe Church Road and Nobles Mill Road in Darlington, will be closed to all through traffic for approximately three weeks. The closure is scheduled to start on or about Monday, January 27 for a slope repair project.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be allowed through the area during the closure. Motorists who use this road should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509 ext. 1298.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.