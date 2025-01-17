The Highlands School to host open house Jan. 24

The Highlands School for students with learning differences is to host an open house 9-10 a.m. at the school, 2409 Creswell Rd. Here are the details provided:

The Highlands School Announces its First Open House of 2025

Bel Air, MD (1/13/25) — The Highlands School, a K-8 independent school that educates students with learning differences and achievement gaps, will host its first Open House of 2025 on Friday, January 24th. The Open House will be from 9-10 a.m. at The Highlands School located at 2409 Creswell Rd.

The January Open House will be The Highlands School’s first Open House since announcing K-2 tuition will be lowered by $9,000 starting in Fall 2025.

During the Open House, prospective families can:

Meet faculty and ask questions.

Learn about The Highlands School’s exceptional curriculum and individualized approach to learning.

Observe students in action.

Receive information about admissions.

Hear about the types of students who succeed at The Highlands School and attend premier high schools.

“We’re thrilled to welcome prospective families into our dynamic community where students reach their full potential,” said Head of School Claudia Nachtigal. “Our first open house of the year will allow families to experience our personalized and proven curriculum firsthand. We just lowered our K-2 tuition by $9,000, and this is an amazing opportunity for families to ask questions and learn more about why setting your child up for success from the start is critical.”

The Highlands School’s program is built around individualized and multisensory learning techniques. The specialized curriculum allows students to get the individualized attention they need in a positive and nurturing environment.

Open House registration is required: https://highlandsschool.net/open-house-registration/. Those interested who cannot make any of the open house dates can call 410-836-1415 or visit https://highlandsschool.net/contact-us/ to schedule a visit.