Harford County Public Library hosts ‘Culinary Delights, Baltimore Style with Chef John Shields’ Feb. 27

Harford County Public Library is hosting “Culinary Delights, Baltimore Style with Chef John Shields” on February 27 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Hosts ‘Culinary Delights, Baltimore Style with Chef John Shields’ on February 27

Event at the Abingdon Library, part of the Library’s 2025 Winter Reading Program, features the Baltimore food scene

Abingdon, Md., February 6, 2025 — Harford County Public Library hosts “Culinary Delights, Baltimore Style with Chef John Shields” February 27 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

Part of the 2025 Winter Reading Program, “Cozy Up With A Good Book,” this event features Chef John Shields in conversation with Library CEO Mary Hastler. They’ll take a walk down memory lane and share the magic of the Baltimore food scene, both past and present, and how it has influenced the foods we love.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend a winter evening than to discuss the rich culinary history of Baltimore with Chef John Shields,” said Hastler. “We will also discuss the amazing food scene today and the many cultural, as well as agricultural influences, that still shape the foods we enjoy. If you are a foodie, this program is for you.”

A Harford County favorite, Chef John is often called the Culinary Ambassador of the Chesapeake Bay. He is an acclaimed chef, food journalist, cookbook author, television host and owner of Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen at the Baltimore Museum of Art. He is also the author of four popular cookbooks on the cuisine of the region.

Seating is limited, so advanced registration is recommended at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/12929042.