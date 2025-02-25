Harford Financial Group voted Best Financial Adviser by readers of Harford Magazine

Harford Financial Group was voted Best Financial Adviser for the fifth year in a row by the readers of Harford Magazine. Here are the details provided by the financial group:

Harford Financial Group Voted Best Financial Adviser For Fifth Year in a Row

Best of Harford Readers’ Choice Awards are voted upon by the readers of Harford Magazine

Bel Air, Md., February 24, 2025 – Harford Financial Group, a financial services firm based in Bel Air that has a team specializing in life-centered financial planning, was voted Best Financial Adviser for the fifth year in a row by the readers of Harford Magazine. The results of the 2024 Best of Harford Awards were announced in the magazine published on February 23.

This year marks the sixth time Harford Financial Group has received the Best Financial Adviser honor, the first five being in 2018, 2020, 2021 2022 and 2023. In addition, Harford Financial Group received an honorable mention in the Best Financial Adviser category in 2017 and 2019.

Every year, readers of Harford Magazine nominate and vote for their favorite businesses, places and go-to people in Harford County in various categories. The winners are determined by the popular vote and is not indicative of investment performance..

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the Best Financial Adviser for the fifth year in a row. This achievement is a testament to the trust and support of our amazing community and the unwavering dedication of our team,” said Adam Freeland CFP™, managing principal of Harford Financial Group. “We are committed to helping our clients achieve financial confidence and success, and this award fuels our mission to create lives of meaning and purpose for our clients and our team. Many thanks to our clients who have been part of this journey. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

The advisors at Harford Financial Group are holistic wealth managers who specialize in retirement income planning in Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties. Cambridge Investment Research Inc. is the firm’s broker-dealer. A relationship-driven firm with a fully registered, licensed and professionally trained staff, Harford Financial Group is focused on building long-term, trusted connections that span a lifetime. Services include assisting clients with current and future savings, investment allocation, pension income, retirement income planning, Social Security and estate planning. For more information, visit HarfordFinancialGroup.com.