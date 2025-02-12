Klein’s Family Markets celebrates its 100th anniversary with events and sales throughout 2025. Here are the details provided by the company:

Klein’s Family Markets Celebrates 100 Years in the Grocery Business

The family-run business with four generations of leadership will commemorate the anniversary with events throughout 2025

Forest Hill, MD (2/10/25) — Klein’s Family Markets, a nine-store, family-owned ShopRite Supermarket company, will celebrate its 100th anniversary throughout 2025. Klein’s Family Markets has six stores in Harford County, two in Baltimore County, and one in Baltimore City.

In 1925, Maurice and Sara Klein opened a small general store on Main Street in rural Fallston, Maryland. In 1949, Maurice, Sara, and their son Ralph purchased a general store at the old village crossroads in Forest Hill, commencing business as “Maurice Klein and Son.” Thirty years later, Ralph, his wife Shirley, and their sons Andrew, Michael, and Howard relocated “Klein’s” to a modern supermarket in Forest Hill, Maryland.

In 2008, Klein’s Family Markets joined Wakefern Food Corp., the retail merchandising and distribution company that supplies and supports ShopRite, becoming the 45th member of the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative.

“Reaching 100 years is a testament to the generations of hard work, dedication, and the love our family has for our business and community,” said Klein’s Family Markets President Marshall Klein. “It’s a proud moment for all of us, and we recognize that it wouldn’t have been possible without the loyalty of our customers and the commitment of our team. As we celebrate this incredible milestone, we’re not only looking back at what we’ve accomplished, but forward to many more years of success.”

“My father’s vision was always clear: to create a family business that would serve not just our community but enrich it. Over the years, I’ve seen firsthand how that vision has evolved while staying true to its roots. As we celebrate our 100th anniversary, we’re more committed than ever to our motto: One Family. Serving Tenaciously. Executing with Excellence,” said Klein’s Family Markets Chairman Michael Klein.

Klein’s Family Markets is deeply committed to the community and donates hundreds of thousands of dollars to initiatives annually through the Klein’s ShopRite Charitable Fund.

The Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland Charitable Fund focuses on supporting organizations that enhance the health and well-being of Klein’s Family Markets customers and employees. The Klein family seeks to support those local and national organizations of reputable standing that have a proven record of improving the lives of Harford County, Baltimore County, and Baltimore City residents with a focus on the issues of health, education, and hunger. Recent beneficiaries include but are not limited to:

The Maryland Food Bank

The Harford Community Action Agency

SARC (The Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center)

Pathfinders for Autism

The Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company

And many others

Klein’s Family Markets actively participates in ShopRite’s Partners in Caring Program and annually provides more than $150,000 in direct support to community-based organizations.

“For us, being a family business means understanding the importance of connection and service. Our community has always been at the heart of everything we do. As we celebrate 100 years, we’re more dedicated than ever to supporting the neighborhoods that have supported us. We’re excited to give back in new and meaningful ways as part of this milestone,” said Klein’s Family Markets Vice President of Front-End Operations and Community Relations Sarah Klein.

Throughout 2025, Klein’s Family Markets will have special customer and team-oriented events and sales to commemorate their 100th anniversary.

“As we look ahead, we’re focused on innovation and finding new ways to continue providing the exceptional service and quality our customers have come to expect. We look forward to commemorating the year with various events and specials. Stay tuned for exciting initiatives throughout 2025!” said Klein’s Family Markets Vice President of Marketing David Klein.

One hundred years into its legacy as a family-run company, Klein’s Family Markets is not slowing down. It continues to adapt to the ever-changing grocery business by keeping prices competitive and modernizing its stores to enhance the customer experience.

To stay up to date on events and anniversary sales throughout the year, follow Klein’s Family Markets on Instagram and Facebook.