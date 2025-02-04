Section of East Nobles Mill Road in Darlington reopened Feb. 4

The section of E. Nobles Mill Road between Trappe Church Road and Nobles Mill Road in Darlington that had closed for a slope repair project reopened on Feb. 4. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

BEL AIR, Md., (Feb. 4, 2025) – A section of E. Nobles Mill Road between Trappe Church Road and Nobles Mill Road in Darlington was reopened to all through traffic starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, February 4 after completion of a slope repair project.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509 ext. 1298.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.