Section of Glenville Road in Churchville to close Feb. 24-26 for bridge inspection

A section of Glenville Road in Churchville is to close 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24 through Feb. 26 for bridge inspection. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Section of Glenville Road in Churchville to be Closed for Bridge Inspection

BEL AIR, Md., (Feb. 18, 2025) – A section of Glenville Road in Churchville, between Cool Branch Road and Glenview Court, will be closed between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting February 24 through February 26 to complete subsurface exploration of the bridge over Mill Brook. The substructure investigations are necessary to advance the design for a replacement bridge structure in the future.

No access to emergency vehicles and school buses will be permitted during the work. Please follow detour signs or make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway. Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509 ext. 1395.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is available on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.