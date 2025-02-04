Section of Harmony Church Road in Darlington to close Feb. 10-14

A section of Harmony Church Road in Darlington is scheduled to close for tree removal between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 10 through 14. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

BEL AIR, Md., (Feb. 3, 2025) – A section of Harmony Church Road in Darlington between, MD Route 136 and Nobles Mill Road, will be closed starting February 10 through February 14 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tree removal.

Limited access to emergency vehicles and school buses will be permitted during the work. Please follow detour signs or make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway. Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3279 ext. 7931.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is available on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.