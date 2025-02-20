Single lane closures on Abingdon Road bridge over CSX railroad tracks set for week of Feb. 24

The Abingdon Road Bridge over the CSX railroad tracks, between Shrewsbury Road and Route 40 in Abingdon will be subject to single lane closures starting Feb. 24. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Single Lane Closures on Abingdon Road Bridge Over CSX Railroad Tracks Set for Week of February 24

BEL AIR, Md., (Feb. 19, 2025) – The Abingdon Road Bridge over the CSX railroad tracks, between Shrewsbury Road and Route 40 in Abingdon will be subject to single lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for one week starting February 24. Department of Public Works crews will be patching potholes as well as installing and resetting steel plates on the bridge.

The bridge will be opened to all thru traffic during the work; however travelers should expect delays. Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509 ext. 1392.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.