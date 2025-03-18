Classical musicians Trio Sirènes to perform April 1 at the Havre de Grace Library

Harford County Public Library hosts Trio Sirènes for a classical music performance on April 1 at the Havre de Grace Library. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Welcomes Trio Sirènes on April 1

Concert at the Havre de Grace Library features musicians playing wind, string and percussion instruments and performing works by a variety of composers

Havre de Grace, Md., March 18, 2025 — Harford County Public Library welcomes Trio Sirènes for a classical music performance on April 1 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library, 120 North Union Avenue in Havre de Grace.

Trio Sirènes is comprised of Marcia McHugh on the flute, Karin Brown on the viola and Jacqueline Pollauf on the harp. They will present a varied program, including works by Taiwanese-American composer Chen-Yu Huang and Latin-American composer Miguel del Aguila.

Throughout the performance they will offer remarks about the pieces and answer questions from the audience. Trio Sirènes thanks the Baltimore Symphony Musicians Foundation for their support of this performance.

“We are so fortunate to have three incredibly talented musicians who are well-known up and down the East Coast join us in Havre de Grace the evening of April 1,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Trio Sirènes will provide our Library customers with an innovative program of glorious music that is sure to please, and we invite the community to join us.”

