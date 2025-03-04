Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna to host annual Dream Builders Benefit April 5

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna will hold its annual Dream Builders Benefit on Saturday, April 5, from 6:30 – 10 PM, at the Bulle Rock Residents Club Ballroom, Havre de Grace. Here are the details provided by the organization:



The Dream Builders Benefit (DBB) is one of two major fundraising events held by Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna during the year. Funds raised will go toward affordable housing programs in Harford and Cecil Counties. This year’s April 5 event will have live music performed by the renowned 229th Army Band (pictured). The DBB, honoring veterans and active military, will have as a guest speaker an Air Force veteran who is also a Habitat Homeowner. Individual tickets to the event are $160 (or $150 for active military & veteran) and the Couple’s Ticket (two tickets) are $300 (or $280 for active military & veterans). (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna)

Tickets and sponsorships are available; silent auction items are sought

BEL AIR, MD (Mar 4, 2025) – Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna will hold its annual Dream Builders Benefit on Saturday, April 5, from 6:30 – 10 PM, at the Bulle Rock Residents Club Ballroom, Havre de Grace.

This year’s event focuses on veterans and active military and will include live music from the renowned 229th Army Band. The event’s guest speaker, an Air Force veteran who is also a Habitat Homeowner, will share the story of her journey to homeownership. This is a formal event and military full-dress is welcome. The all-inclusive event will also feature a full flag display representing all branches of the military, gourmet food and drinks catered by the award-winning Evolved Hospitality/The Local, plus a silent auction including exclusive travel packages. The event sells out each year with proceeds supporting affordable housing in Harford and Cecil Counties. Discounted tickets are available for military/veterans.

“The Dream Builders Benefit supports Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna’s vision of creating a community where everyone has an affordable and decent place to live,” said Ola Boswell, Director of Development. “We encourage people and businesses to purchase tickets and/or sponsorships to this wonderful event, knowing that their contributions will be a part of the solution to affordable housing.”

The Dream Builders Benefit is one of two major fundraiser events Habitat Susquehanna holds annually to help meet the need for affordable housing in the community. By holding fundraisers; receiving grants, sponsorships, and individual donations; and using volunteers at the build sites, the nonprofit is able to keep costs low and create homeownership opportunities for low-income households.

Since 1993, Habitat Susquehanna has served over 1,500 low-income individuals and families in Harford and Cecil Counties through its Homeownership, Repair, and Financial Literacy Programs.

Tickets or sponsorships are available now at www.habitatsusq.org/dreambuildersbenefit. Interested parties seeking additional information or wishing to provide silent auction donations can contact Ola Boswell at oboswell@habitatsusq.org.